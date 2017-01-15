How to Win Big With Betting on Cricket

James Nixon | 12:21am GMT 15 January 2017

If challenged to name the sport that offers the best trading opportunities, it would be hard to make a stronger case than for cricket. There is a televised match virtually every day, sometimes even two or three, and the game is generally spread across a wide variety of markets. Moreover, this sport involves so many nuances, all of which have profound implications for the outcome of each match and innings. By developing a detailed understanding of those nuances, the well-researched, disciplined trader will soon enjoy a significant advantage compared to most punters. So, here are some tips on how to successfully bet on cricket.

Know the players, their skills, preferred formats and conditions. While many players perform across all formats – and according to espncricinfo.com some of the best are Stuart Board, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis – most tend to reserve their best cricket for ideal conditions and format. It is perfectly possible to be the world’s best in one format while a complete disaster in others.

Only the very best players can perform well in all conditions. For example, most batsmen from the Indian sub-continent have failed to make the same impact when touring England, Australia and South Africa. The reason is that they learn the game and play mostly on Indian pitches, which tend to be slow, with much lower bounce than encountered in those other countries. Equally for the same reason, English players have rarely produced their very best on sub-continent pitches.

Learn to read how a pitch will play and whether it will deteriorate. As illustrated above, field conditions are crucial and reading them is one of the keys to successful betting. Arguably, the pace of the field, how much help it offers to bowlers and how quickly it deteriorates will have as great an impact on the outcome of a match or an innings total as the players themselves.

Understand the impact of the weather. Likewise the overall conditions not only determine whether there is to be play or not, but the nature of the match as well. If there’s plenty of clouds, swing bowlers will enjoy a marked advantage and batting totals are likely to be substantially lower than average. If the sun is out, those faster bowlers will receive much less assistance, transferring the advantage to the batsman. However constant sunshine will bake and break up the field, favoring spinners later in the game.

Expect dramatic turnarounds and don’t be deterred from taking huge prices. In-running drama is almost guaranteed in this sport, with upsets at huge odds being a regular occurrence. In Tests, the draw often trades extremely short before the pitch suddenly deteriorates and teams often fail to chase down supposedly easy targets in all formats.

Equally, the runs total markets regularly see massive upsets. A fairly frequent scenario involves a team losing its last five wickets for less than 50 runs. Alternatively, icc-cricket.com shows that some teams quite regularly hit 70+ runs off the last five overs in T20. In both scenarios, some very short-priced bets will have lost.

Another great tip for betting on cricket is to study stats and past results at each ground. Before trading any match, check out past results of some teams at the ground in question. Past trends at virtually every ground will offer useful clues, with regards the match winner, pitch characteristics, innings totals and run-rate.