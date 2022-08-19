How Have India Become So Dominant in T20 Game?

Lilli Lees | 2:48am BST 19 August 2022

India sit a long way clear of their rivals in the ICC T20 rankings, with England and Pakistan chasing them in second and third place respectively.

It has been an excellent year for India’s T20 side, as they have recorded series wins on the road against England and West Indies. They have also been successful in six of their last eight matches.

Current Crop of Players Not Afraid to Attack

India will be hoping to prove their dominance in the format of the game when they feature in the T20 World Cup later year in Australia. They are 3/1 joint-favourites in the cricket betting odds for that tournament.

One of the reasons India are proving popular in the predictions on cricket for the T20 World Cup is due to their aggressive approach. Their batting line-up attack the bowlers from the very first ball of the innings.

India are fortunate to have a strong depth to their batting. Often it only requires only one of them to have a big innings, which proves to be enough to take their team to a winning score.

Equally, India are also aggressive with the ball. Rohit Sharma is not afraid to use the spinners in his squad. Even when they are conceding runs, he sticks with them, as he knows they give him a good chance of taking a big wicket.

IPL Has Created Healthy Competition for Places in India Team

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been very good for the national team. It has created a platform for local players to perform at the highest level on a regular basis. The expansion of two extra teams in 2021 means there are now more teams and players in the league.

India has more competition for places than any other nation in the world. This means that even when a player breaks into the T20 international team, they must keep delivering, otherwise they lose their place on the roster.

In the past, India has been so reliant on the likes of the now retired MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sharma. That now isn’t the case. Kohli and Sharma remain a part of the team, but there are so many other players who play their part.

Bumrah and Kumar Proving Excellent Bowlers at Death

One of the toughest challenges any bowler can face in cricket is to bowl at the death in the T20 games. Batters are often settled at this stage and are looking to send every ball over the boundary line.

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are two legends in T20Is. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TVI9aDJsba — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 9, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have established a reputation as being two of the best in that scenario in world cricket. Having those players to limit the opponents’ scoring or better still, take wickets, is proving to be a big advantage to them.

Bumrah and Kumar have a lot of experience of playing international cricket around the world, so regardless of the country and conditions, they are able to deliver.

India’s next T20 assignment is the Asia Cup, as the tournament is being played over a shorter format this year.