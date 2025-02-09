Highest Sixes in IPL History: Top Power Hitters and 2024 Leaders

Ryder Wickham | 12:00am GMT 09 February 2025

IPL has given us plenty of legendary six-hitters — Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, to name a few. Each of these players has left their mark on various tournaments.

As we talk about records of the highest sixes in IPL history, let’s also turn our attention to the 2024 season, where fresh contenders are emerging.

Highest Sixes in IPL history

Since its inception in 2008, the tournament has seen many strikers from Gayle to Raina.

Below is a table with the top 10 players who have the highest number of sixes in IPL history:

Rank Player Matches Innings Runs 6s HS SR 10 Suresh Raina 205 200 5528 203 100* 136.76 9 Sanju Samson 168 163 4419 206 119 138.96 8 Andre Russell 127 105 2484 209 88* 174.93 7 Kieron Pollard 189 171 3412 223 87* 147.32 6 David Warner 184 184 6565 236 126 139.77 5 AB de Villiers 184 170 5162 251 133* 151.68 4 MS Dhoni 264 229 5243 252 84* 137.54 3 Virat Kohli 252 244 8004 272 113* 131.97 2 Rohit Sharma 257 252 6628 280 109* 131.14 1 Chris Gayle 142 141 4965 357 175* 148.96

Highest Sixes in IPL 2024

Every IPL season brings a new wave of six-hitting excellence, and 2024 is no exception.

Here are the top five six-hitters of IPL 2024 so far:

5. Rajat Patidar (RCB) – 33 sixes

His breakthrough came in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, where he emerged as Madhya Pradesh’s leading run-scorer with 713 runs. During the 2022 Indian Premier League season he became more popular scoring a match-winning century in the playoffs for Bengaluru and finishing the season with 333 runs in 8 matches. He was retained by Bengaluru for the 2023 season and was included in India’s ODI squad for series against South Africa and New Zealand. He got an injury in 2023 but later made a comeback as Madhya Pradesh’s top run-scorer in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. His consistency earned him a spot in India’s ODI squad for the South Africa tour, where he made his debut in the 3rd ODI. He later represented India A against England Lions in a red-ball series, scoring back-to-back centuries, which secured him a place in India’s Test squad for the series against England as Virat Kohli’s replacement. However, his maiden Test series did not go as planned, as he managed only 63 runs from 6 innings, with a highest score of 32.

4. Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 36 Sixes

Nicholas Pooran’s journey in cricket is nothing short of a rollercoaster. One moment, he’s a teenage sensation lighting up the Caribbean Premier League, and the next, he’s battling injuries that could’ve ended his career before it even took off. But if there’s one thing about Pooran, it’s that he doesn’t stay down for long.

At just 16 years old, he made his mark in the 2013 CPL for Trinidad Red Steel, becoming the youngest player in the league’s history. And boy, did he announce himself in style—54 off 24 balls in his debut match, showcasing a fearless, attacking mindset. That knock wasn’t just an exciting innings; it was a statement. His natural stroke play and ability to find the boundary with ease earned him a spot in West Indies’ 2014 Under-19 World Cup squad, where he continued to impress.

But then came the nightmare—a serious car accident that sidelined him for over two years. Many thought that was it for him, that such a brutal setback would derail his dreams. But Pooran? He had other plans. After an intense recovery, he returned for the 2016 CPL, looking like he had never left, smashing over 200 runs in the season. That form earned him his West Indies T20I debut against Pakistan, where he reminded everyone why he was considered one of the brightest young talents in the Caribbean.

Just as his career was picking up speed, controversy struck. Pooran received a 10-month ban from playing for West Indies after choosing the Bangladesh Premier League over regional cricket. But instead of fading away, he took his talents around the world—PSL, Indian T20 League, you name it—continuing to prove that his explosive batting was worth watching.

His international comeback in 2019 was nothing short of brilliant. Making his ODI debut in England, he quickly cemented himself in the West Indies’ middle order. The highlight? A maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka in the 2019 World Cup, finishing as one of the tournament’s top run-scorers for his team.

His franchise career, though, has had its ups and downs. His time with Punjab (2019-2021) didn’t exactly set the world alight, but Hyderabad clearly saw his potential, shelling out a whopping INR 10.75 crores for him in the 2022 mega auction. That same year, with Kieron Pollard stepping away from international cricket, Pooran was handed the West Indies captaincy in the shorter formats—a testament to his leadership and experience.

And now, in IPL 2024, he’s proving why teams continue to back him. 36 sixes and counting, Pooran remains one of the most destructive finishers in the game. Give him an over, and he’ll turn it into a highlight reel.

3. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 38 sixes

Heinrich Klaasen’s career in cricket began when he was selected for his college team at the University of Pretoria. He soon succeeded in domestic cricket and his debut happened for the Northerns in the 2012/13 season. By the end of his third season, his average was already 65. He also played a key role in the Titans’ victory over the Dolphins. Afterwards he was called-up as a reserve wicket keeper for South Africa’s tour to New Zealandbut did not play there eventually. He managed to show his talent when he played during India’s 2018 tour of South Africa. He stepped in for the injured Quinton de Kock and his result was 69 off 30 balls in the T20Is.

Although he did not debut in Tests until 2019, he was already regarded as a pretty good and reliable player and of course caught the attention of T20 franchises around the world. His Indian Premier League career began with the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and continued to rise in 2023 when he showed himself in multiple leagues. Among his achievements that year were centuries in the SA20 tournament and the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Moreover, he became the first player to register a hundred in Major League Cricket (MLC). He also had a successful stint with the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred where he did 189 runs in seven matches. All this led to his selection as a reserve wicket keeper for the 2023 ODI World Cup, followed by a showing in IPL 2024 with a strike rate above 180 for Sunrisers. Klaasen’s performances secured him a spot in South Africa’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

2. Virat Kohli (RCB) – 38 sixes

It all began in 2008, when an ambitious teenager led India to victory in the U-19 World Cup. That same year, he was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore, a franchise that would become synonymous with his name. Kohli remained in RCB, playing every season since the team’s inception. He captained the side from 2013 to 2021, and though the elusive IPL trophy slipped through his fingers, he left an indelible mark—eight centuries, record-breaking partnerships with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, and a 2016 season that remains the stuff of legend, where he obliterated bowling attacks to rack up an astonishing 973 runs.

Beyond the IPL, Kohli became Indian cricket’s talisman across formats. He helped India to win the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados. His ODI legacy was cemented in the 2023 World Cup, where he not only shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries but also became the highest run-scorer in a single edition, amassing a staggering 765 runs.

After stepping away from T20Is, Kohli recalibrated his focus and played Test cricket. In a two-Test series against Bangladesh, he held the middle order together without any headline-grabbing knocks. A home series against New Zealand saw flashes of form, but only one half-century, drawing murmurs about his longevity in the format. Then came the reckoning — India’s tour of Australia.Kohli delivered an unbeaten century, his 30th in Tests, the kind of innings that makes careers and silences critics.

His impact stretches across every format, but the IPL remains one of his grandest stages. No one has scored more runs in a single season than Kohli’s 973 in 2016, a campaign where he made batting look like an art form. Even now, with over 8,000 runs to his name, he continues to be the tournament’s greatest run-scorer.

1. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 42 sixes

He started his career in age-group cricket, where he amassed 1200 runs in the 2015-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy and later captained India to the U-19 Asia Cup title.

He was signed by Delhi Daredevils and then became a member of India’s U-19 helping the squad to win the World Cup in 2018. His debut was marked by 19-ball 46. Sharma spent a season with Delhi and then moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019. In 2022 during his fourth IPL season with Sunrisers he managed to score 426 runs at a strike rate of 133. He played a crucial role in Punjab’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 triumph in 2023 as he did 485 runs at a strike rate above 180.

Abhishek Sharma is known as one of the best players in IPL 2024. He smashed the fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad off just 16 balls in a match where they posted a massive 277 against Mumbai Indians, so IPL 2024 was a breakout season for him. Originally a middle-order batter, he transitioned to an opener for Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While he has taken IPL 2024 with innings like his 63 off 23 balls against Mumbai Indians, he has also proved his mettle in red-ball cricket, scoring 94 on his Ranji Trophy debut and later securing his maiden first-class century in 2022.

Highest Sixes in a single IPL season

Over the years, a few select players have etched their names in history by smashing the most sixes in a single edition.

List of Players with the Most Sixes in a Single IPL Season:

Chris Gayle – 44 in 2011, 59 sixes in 2012 and 51 sixes in 2013

Chris Gayle, a West Indies cricketer from Kingston, Jamaica, is known for his explosive left-handed batting. He made his Indian Premier League debut in 2009 and played for the Punjab franchise. Over the course of his IPL career, he featured in 142 matches, amassing 4,965 runs at an average of 39.72. His batting prowess was highlighted by six centuries and 31 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being an unbeaten 175. Known for his powerful hitting, he struck 405 fours and 357 sixes in the tournament. His last IPL appearance came in September 2021 against Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where he managed just one run off four balls.

Virat Kohli (2016) – 38 sixes

Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer from Delhi, is a right-handed batter and one of the most prolific players in the Indian Premier League. Born on November 5, 1988, he made his IPL debut in 2008 and has been a cornerstone of the Bangalore franchise. Over his IPL career, he has played 252 matches, amassing 8,004 runs at an average of 38.67, including eight centuries and 55 half-centuries, with a highest score of 113. A masterful stroke player, he has struck 705 fours and 272 sixes in the tournament. In the 2025 IPL Auction, Bangalore retained him for Rs 21.00 crore. His last IPL appearance was in May 2024 against Rajasthan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he scored 33 runs off 24 balls.

Andre Russell (2019) – 52 sixes

Andre Russell, a West Indies cricketer from Jamaica, is a dynamic all-rounder known for his explosive batting and fast seam bowling. Born on April 29, 1988, he made his Indian Premier League debut in 2012 and has been a key player for the Kolkata franchise. Over the course of his IPL career, he has played 126 matches, scoring 2,484 runs at an average of 29.22, with a highest score of 88 and 11 half-centuries. A powerful striker of the ball, he has hit 170 fours and 209 sixes in the tournament. In the IPL Auction 2025, Kolkata retained him for Rs 12.00 crore. His last IPL appearance was in May 2024 against Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where he did not face a ball.

Jos Buttler (2022) – 45 sixes

Jos Buttler is an England cricketer from Taunton. He got popular thanks to his aggressive stroke play. His debut happened in 2016 in Indian Premier League. He played for the Rajasthan franchise and then was acquired by Gujarat for Rs 15.75 crore in the 2025 IPL Auction. Over his IPL career he played 107 matches, scored 3,582 runs at an average of 38.11, including seven centuries and 19 half-centuries, with a highest score of 124. Besides, he struck 355 fours and 161 sixes in the tournament. In May 2024 he played his last IPL match against Chennai at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium where he scored 21 runs off 25 balls.

In general, if we talk about players who have scored most sixes in IPL there’re at least ten names starting with Chris Gayle and ending with Suresh Raina.

But if we pay attention to season 2024 in IPL five main names come to mind. First of all, it’s Abhishek Sharma who managed to get 42 sixes followed by Virat Kohli and Heinrich Klaasen (38 sixes), Nicholas Pooran (36 sixes) and Rajat Patidar (33 sixes).

Of course all of them have their own play style and maybe we will see more new records in 2025.

FAQ

1. Who has hit the most sixes in IPL history?

Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in IPL history, with 357 sixes in 142 matches.

2. Who is the highest six-hitter in IPL 2024?

As of IPL 2024, Abhishek Sharma leads the charts with 42 sixes, followed by Virat Kohli and Heinrich Klaasen with 38 sixes each. Nicholas Pooran has 36 sixes and Rajat Patidar 33 of them.

3. Which player has hit the most sixes in a single IPL season?

Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in a single IPL season, smashing 44 in 2011, 59 in 2012 and then 51 in 2013.

4. How many sixes has Virat Kohli hit in IPL history?

Virat Kohli has hit 272 sixes in IPL history, making him one of the top six-hitters in the league.

5. Which Indian player has hit the most sixes in IPL history?

Among Indian players, Rohit Sharma leads the six-hitting charts with 280 sixes, followed closely by MS Dhoni (252 sixes) and Virat Kohli (272 sixes).

6. Which player started to play at just 16 years old?

In 2013 Nicholas Pooran started to play for Trinidad Red Steel, he was only 16 years old at that time.

7. Who took over as a Royal Challengers Bangalore’s full time capitan and when?

Virat Kohli became the RCB’s captain in 2013.

8. Has any player hit 300 sixes in IPL history?

Chris Gayle, with 357 sixes, is the only player to have surpassed the milestone. Rohit Sharma with 280 sixes is the closest to Gayle’s result.

9. How many sixes has MS Dhoni hit in IPL history?

MS Dhoni has hit 252 sixes in his IPL career.

10. In what year did Jos Buttler achieve his 45 sixes in a single IPL season?

Joes Buttler achieved this record in 2022.