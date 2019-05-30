Get Ready for the Cricket World Cup

James Nixon | 8:36am BST 30 May 2019

From 30 May to 14 July 2019, the Cricket World Cup will take place, and it will happen in Wales and England. Ten countries will compete to win the big prize in the final.

What Is the Format of the Event?

The Cricket World Cup 2019 will have a total of 10 teams. Each of the teams will play the others once, and the ones that make it to the top four will proceed to the semi-finals in the first week of July.

Apparently, this format wasn’t so well received because it’s lacking Associate teams. It’s the first World Cup without Associate members, resulting from their elimination in the qualifying tournament. Even so, the tournament will go like this.

The winners of the semi-finals will go, as expected, to the finals.

What Is the Prize?

For such a big event, it’s only normal that there would be a big prize pool. Apparently, this year, the pool will be exactly like it was in the 2015 edition – a total of $10 million. With that being said, the winner will win $4 million, the runner up will win $2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will receive $800,000.

Concurrently, each league stage match winner will get $40,000, and the teams that don’t go past the league stage will get $100,000 each.

The Cricket World Cup features teams including Australia, Sri Lanka, and many more.