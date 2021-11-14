Five potential problems you have to deal with when choosing a cricket betting site

Andrew Jason | 12:26am GMT 14 November 2021

oosing a cricket betting website is usually not as easy as people think, especially in some parts of the world. Although this is one of the biggest sports in the world, many online bookmakers don’t offer that many cricket betting options. That’s because most of their clients prefer to wager on other things, such as eSports. With that being said, here are some of the five potential problems you may face when choosing a cricket betting website.

It may not be available in your country

Unfortunately, the most common problem people have to deal with when choosing a betting site to punt on cricket is that the given bookie is not available in their country. Fortunately, the recommended cricket betting sites for this year from Betenemy are known for having licenses that allow them to work under numerous jurisdictions. In other words, you should be able to access them, even if you live in a country with strict gambling laws.

Keep in mind that you can always download and install a VPN client and use it to access a given website. Of course, before that, you need to make sure that you won’t breach any of the local laws.

Some bookmakers offer plenty of bonuses, but none of them can be used for cricket

Besides the fact that you may not have the chance to access the bookmaker you are interested in, you may not be able to use any bonuses. As you know, some of the world’s best iGaming websites offer different kinds of proposals for their customers who wager on sports. However, since cricket is not the go-to option for most online bettors, some bookmakers don’t provide any rewards for it. So, don’t be surprised if the bookie has more than 10 bonuses, and neither one works if you want to punt on this sport.

No betting features for cricket

One of the things that made some iGaming websites more popular than others is the different betting features. Despite the fact that the different cricket betting sites found at Betenemy are known for their unique options, most bookies don’t offer anything for this sport. Even some classic options, such as Cash Out and Live Streaming usually can’t be used, even by people who want to punt on live cricket matches. Therefore, check the specific bookie and test its features before you start betting.

Worse odds compared to those available to other sports

The odds are one of the most important things that people consider when choosing a cricket betting site. Some brands are aware that their cricket betting customers want better odds, but others don’t pay much attention to this sport. Consequently, the odds may not be as good as those found in other sports.

Lack of betting guides

Despite the fact that not everyone needs cricket betting guides, some people are more than happy when they can read a few tips and tricks. Unfortunately, only a few iGaming operators will allow you to read betting tips about this sport. Most online bookmakers only provide tips and tricks for punting on football.