Fantasy Cricket – Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket Web Team | 1:29am BST 28 May 2019

We are pleased to announce that we will be offering cash prizes for our upcoming World Cup 2019 Fantasy Cricket competition which starts in a couple of days.

Cricket Web’s Fantasy Cricket

If there are more than 1,500 teams registered we will offer:

1st Prize – USD$100

2nd Prize – USD$75

3rd Prize – USD$25

Start inviting your friends and family and be into win some great cash prizes! Payments will be made via PayPal and if you don’t have a PayPal account we will offer the money through an Amazon gift voucher.