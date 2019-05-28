Fantasy Cricket – Cricket World Cup 2019Cricket Web Team |
We are pleased to announce that we will be offering cash prizes for our upcoming World Cup 2019 Fantasy Cricket competition which starts in a couple of days.
If there are more than 1,500 teams registered we will offer:
1st Prize – USD$100
2nd Prize – USD$75
3rd Prize – USD$25
Start inviting your friends and family and be into win some great cash prizes! Payments will be made via PayPal and if you don’t have a PayPal account we will offer the money through an Amazon gift voucher.
