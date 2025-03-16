Exploring the Best Indian Casino Bonuses for Cricket Lovers

Connor Pillinger | 12:00am GMT 16 March 2025

Millions of fans both in and outside of India consider cricket their favorite sport. In addition to just simply watching the sport, many fans prefer to wager on the outcomes of this beloved sport. It can sometimes be difficult to find bookmarkers with the best bonuses, that’s why we’ve taken the time to discuss some of the best casino bonuses for lovers of the game. We will also discuss cricket betting options along with bonus types and methods to obtain them.

Cricket Betting in India

Cricket betting often refers to in-play betting, which allows players to bet on odds for ongoing matches. Live betting is popular because players can react to game developments and key moments. With cricket betting, the rich history of cricket in India and the prevalence of gambling have found a middle ground for players. Although they may be more familiar with other games/sports for betting, Indian players can access exciting betting odds via AskGamblers IN and also the casinos offering them.

Online casinos offer competitive betting odds for the ultimate cricket betting experience. They also offer different bonuses to attract players and provide more value for their money. Despite the 1867 Public Gambling Act, these casinos are licensed in India and are fully compliant with local regulations. Cricket lovers can explore the best casinos and their massive bonuses, knowing they are legit and safe. Here are the top bonuses our experts have curated.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses target new players and typically involve a match deposit bonus. Now, there are no rules for matching bonus limits so, casinos offer anywhere from 40% to 200% for up to $5000. Most welcome bonuses also come with free spins, or bets, and are condition-based. Players can access welcome bonuses only once for each casino.

Our top picks for welcome bonuses are:

Pinco Casino: 150% up to $5000 + 250 Free Spins

Weiss Casino: 150% up to 1000 USDT + 100 Free Spins

Immerion Casino: 500% up to $6000 + 400 Free Spins

Joya Casino: 100% up to $25,000

With so many local and international cricket events for 2025, new players can leverage exciting bonuses to bet on cricket games!

Deposit Bonuses

Deposit bonuses help players by increasing their bankrolls. Casinos also use these bonuses to promote betting markets and attract players. Deposit bonuses are usually part of a welcome package. However, some casinos extend them for VIP rewards and cashback. Many casinos offer one-off deposit bonuses and some have multiple offers. Here are our top casinos for deposit bonuses in India:

SpellWin Casino: 110% up to $750, first deposit bonus

SpellWin Casino: 75% up to $750, second deposit bonus

SpellWin Casino: 35% up to $750, third deposit bonus

SpellWin Casino: 80% up to $750, fourth deposit bonus.

Dazzlehand Casino: 100% up to $200, first deposit bonus.

No-Deposit and Free Bets Bonuses

Casinos and sportsbooks can also offer free bets, free spins, and some money for new players to try out their betting markets. No-deposit bonuses are special because they do not require cash deposits from players. The most common requirement is to create and verify an account and then apply a bonus code to receive the free money.

Casinos generally offer no-deposit bonuses as part of new player promotions, but they may also offer them for existing users. Regular players often get free bets as daily bonuses, reload/recharge bonuses or VIP rewards.

Free bets are used to place wagers on specific betting markets and are commonly given during promotions. Casinos can offer free bets that apply to all sports. They can also offer specific free bets for cricket betting. These bets usually have a time limit, a minimum wager, and sometimes, minimum deposit amounts.

We’ve picked some casinos offering the best no-deposit/free bet/free spin bonuses:

Trino Casino: 400 Free Spins

KingPalace Casino: $50 no deposit bonus

Casimba Casino: 100 Free Spins

888STARZ Casino: 200 Free Spins

VIP/Loyalty/ Rewards

Casinos reward consistency and big spending. For players who want VIP rewards at Indian casinos, the key is to gradually increase deposits and wagers. VIP clubs unlock so many rewards, like first access to new features, exclusive bonuses, and higher deposits. Other benefits are higher withdrawal limits, personal managers, and free bets.

There are also cashback/reload bonuses, which allow players to get back some of their total wagers. A good example is BetFlash24 Casino’s 20% monthly cashback. This gives players a fixed 20% bonus on their next deposit. The rewards often follow fixed routines, such as every Monday. Most casinos have VIP/loyalty rewards, but our best picks are:

Boaboa Casino: Up to $200 live cashback

Duospin Casino: 25% Up to €200 live cashback

HitMe Bet Casino: 50% Up to €1000 weekly reload bonus.

Special Promo/Referral Bonuses

Referrals are another way for Indian cricket lovers to enjoy bonuses at various casinos. Getting rewards for sharing the thrill of cricket betting is attractive for players who love the game. Most casinos have referral programs and use tiered reward systems. This ensures that players can keep enjoying rewards from new and existing referrals. Gambling referral programs are strictly regulated, especially in India. Players should note this when promoting casinos to receive rewards. With India playing several T20 matches soon, it is a good time for more referral rewards to boost wagers.

General conditions for casino bonuses in India

All bonuses and promotions at Indian casinos are conditional. Players must fulfill one or more rules to access, use, or leverage bonuses to place bets. The most required condition is the specific wagering rules. This specifies a minimum number of wagers with the bonus before withdrawing.

Casinos also specify eligible games for bonuses. Players cannot apply bonuses to other games or withdraw winnings from them. There are also time limits for bonuses and minimum deposits to get cashbacks. Indian Casinos use withdrawal limits and identity verification to ensure fairness.

Indian tax rules also apply to winnings from bonuses. Based on the income tax law, casino winnings are taxed at a maximum of 30%. Finally, players must understand that casinos have different rules and must comply with each one to avoid losing bonuses.

Conclusion: enjoy the best cricket bonuses

The casinos mentioned in this blog are among the best for cricket lovers who want to explore betting. These casinos have competitive odds and satisfactory rewards. Players, of course, can access these casinos 24/7 from mobile smartphones or computers. So, enjoy the cricket betting market through the bonuses mentioned here.