Cricket: What Beginners Need to Know

Christian Burrell | 12:00am BST 22 September 2024

Only some of you will believe this, but cricket is second only to football in popularity around the world. Cricket is considered a national sport in some countries. It is actively played in Australia, India, Great Britain, and Australian and Asian countries. There are plans to include cricket in the program of the next Olympic Games.

Given its incredible popularity, it is not surprising that many gamblers want to place bets and predict the winner. But beginners may have some difficulties with this. The reason is that cricket has quite complex rules. Today, you will learn some basic details about this game.

Where are the competitions held?

You all know what a football field or basketball court looks like. Cricket has its own particular fields. The key feature is the shape of an ellipse. In the middle of the playing field is the so-called pitch. It is a special strip that is 20 meters long and about 3 meters wide.

The pitch is the main area where all the key actions during the match take place. At the ends of the playing strip are wickets consisting of 3 posts and two cylinders.

Number of players in a match

Here, cricket has some similarities with football. For example, this is the number of players in the teams.

During a cricket match, two teams compete against each other. Each team has 11 players. They must defend and attack in turns. This part of the game is called an innings.

The team members are divided according to their roles: bowlers, batsmen, and fielders. Each of them has a very important role, and the result largely depends on their level of play.

How long are the matches?

And here, the most exciting part begins. In fact, there are three different formats at once, directly affecting the match’s duration.

Test. Such matches are the most tiring, long, and complicated. It is a real test of strength for players. The duration is from 3 to 5 days. Every day, athletes have to play for 6 hours. At the same time, breaks are minimal. Only those players who are members of the International Cricket Council are allowed to participate in test matches;

One-day internationals. They are called ODI for short. The average duration of such a match is 8 hours. During this time, teams manage to play two innings. But this is not the most exciting thing. Two innings seems like a little. But each of them involves 300 deliveries;

Twenty 20. There is also a more straightforward name, T20. This format is considered the shortest in duration. On average, matches are played for 3 hours. As in the ODI, here, teams need to play two innings. But the number of deliveries is different – 120. This format was first used about 20 years ago.

How to determine the winner?

Everything is as simple as possible here. The team that earns more points by the end of the match wins.

Cricket players must be in excellent physical shape. This is necessary for rapid acceleration and intense running over short and long distances. Therefore, only professionals participate in the games. The best players in the championships are real idols in India, Australia, and many other countries.