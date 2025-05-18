Cricket Meets Entertainment: Streaming Giants Eye Live Sports Deals with BCCI

Tristan Morphett | 12:00am BST 18 May 2025

India has long considered cricket to be more than a simple game. For millions, it’s an obsession, a joy, and something to be proud of. A new chapter in the history of cricket is beginning with streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. They are now starting to see cricket not only as a sports event but also as entertainment with the potential of attracting millions.

BCCI (the country’s leading cricket body) has noted the change. BCCI, with its huge events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international matches behind it, is now one of the biggest players in entertainment and sports. This is why streaming services are eager to sign deals to provide live cricket to subscribers.

Why Streaming Platforms Want Cricket

Traditionally, cricket was mostly watched on television. Things have changed. People are now watching more shows and movies via streaming apps on smart TVs, phones, and tablets. The platforms are looking to provide more than series and movies. Sport is a popular live event, and they want to offer it because of the millions who will be tuning in. Cricket is a great choice for India because it’s the sport that people most enjoy.

The streaming companies also think about the money. Live sports attract a large number of viewers. This helps platforms increase their advertising revenue and subscriber numbers. The platforms will have more chances to grow by showing live cricket. It’s for this reason that many are willing to pay a high price to work with the BCCI.

The Race for Rights

Cricket broadcasting rights are highly competitive. In the past, TV channels like Star Sports and Sony were dominant. Viacom18 and JioCinema have won digital rights to the IPL, and they’ve shown how well-suited streaming services are for millions.

Amazon and Disney also show interest. Amazon is now looking to expand into India. It has streamed cricket matches internationally in New Zealand. Disney+ Hotstar is a veteran of the IPL and has had a successful relationship with international cricket. However, with other companies entering the fray, there’s no guarantee that they will win.

What This Means for Cricket Fans

This could all be good news to fans. There are more streaming platforms, higher-quality streams, and lower prices. Some streaming platforms allow free access to games in the hopes of making money through ads. Other subscriptions may include access to live games. In either case, there could be more choice for fans than ever.

You can also watch matches online with extra features, such as player statistics, different camera angles, and instant replays. They can even chat to friends and other fans as they watch. This experience makes watching matches more enjoyable than watching regular TV.

BCCI’s Big Opportunity

The BCCI sees this as a chance to shine. Working with streaming companies can help them earn huge sums of money. The money raised can go towards improving stadiums, training young players, and growing the sport further in India.

BCCI can also build an international fan base. Many countries can access streaming platforms. Indian cricket matches can be shown in many countries, which will boost India’s international image and draw fans like those from the US and UK.

Challenges Ahead

While there are many advantages, there are still some problems. The internet in India still has some issues, particularly in rural areas. Streaming live sports may be difficult for some people due to weak connections. It is also important that streaming services make their apps compatible with different devices and networks.

A second issue to consider is the cost. In the event that too many platforms show cricket matches, it may be necessary for fans to subscribe to several services to view all of them. The cost and confusion could increase. Both the BCCI and the companies involved will need to consider carefully how the matches can be made accessible for all fans.

In the End

Streaming services are changing how we consume media. They are aiming to work with BCCI and could bring cricket in India into a brand-new world. They can also look forward to more streaming options, easier access, and new features that will make watching matches even more entertaining.

The BCCI has planned smartly and is using streaming technology to make cricket even more accessible. The sport that millions enjoy is about to hit more screens and reach even more people. Sports and entertainment will be brought together in an unprecedented way.