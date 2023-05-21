Cricket in the Digital Age: Social Media, Fantasy Leagues, and Live Streaming

Anthony Glossop | 2:21am BST 21 May 2023

Cricket, a sport with a long history and a devoted fan base, has seen significant changes due to the rise of digital media. The popularity of social media, the introduction of fantasy leagues, and the maturation of fan participation through live-streaming platforms have all significantly altered the cricket viewing experience. This article discusses the influence of digital innovations on fan involvement in cricket.

1. Social media

Social media have profoundly influenced cricket in terms of both its production and reception. Social media has enabled professional cricket players to develop a personal brand and cultivate a following of fans. It has made them more available and approachable to fans, boosting interest in the sport. Social media has created an off-field community for cricket fans all around the globe to bond over their shared passion for the sport. Cricket fans can now keep up with their favorite clubs and players on social media, debate the sport online, and get real-time details on matches.

2. Fantasy leagues

In the modern era of cricket, the rising interest in the sport and the ever-growing fan base has led to the development of fantasy leagues. Fans may form their teams in fantasy leagues, assembling a roster from players of various clubs. This provides an avenue for cricket fans to see themselves getting more active in how they engage with the sport by deciding which players to choose and how to manage them. In addition, fantasy leagues have given cricket fans a chance to compete for real-world prizes and benefits depending on their league standings. Because of the proliferation of computers and smartphones, cricket fans today have more opportunities to participate in fantasy leagues than ever before. People may now join fantasy leagues from the comfort of their homes or workplaces.

3. Live streaming

The availability of live streaming of matches on several websites and mobile apps has brought cricket to fans worldwide, regardless of their location. As a result, the number of people who follow their favourite clubs and players has grown dramatically. Interactive elements like live polls, real-time commentary, and scorecards are accessible on digital platforms, which make further enrich the watching experience. Fans may have a say in who gets drafted, who gets traded, and who gets cut by voting for their favorite players and candidates in online polls. Direct interaction between fans and the game has increased the connection between the players and the spectators.

As technology advances and social media platforms evolve, it’s exciting to imagine the future of cricket in the digital age.