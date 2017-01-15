Cricket Gambling Tips: How to Up Your Chances of Success

James Nixon | 12:21am GMT 15 January 2017

In the new world, everything has become a sport. Just look at the Esports industry, it is a booming industry that was created by a bunch of lonely video game playing nerds who just happened to sculpt it into one of the most promising and fastest growing industries today.

Another sport that is taking the online arena by storm is Cricket gambling. Much like the game of Cricket itself, there are many pitfalls and obstacles to avoid in order to succeed. Cricket gambling offers an opportunity for people who love the game but have no physical aptitude get involved, and even make a profit.

Like many of the great cricket players however, it takes dedication, relentless studying, practice, a dash of luck, and lots of heart for a winning recipe. To become a successful, consistent Cricket gambling winner, there are many factors to consider.

Gambling veterans migrating from places like casinos-online.ca have entered the Cricket betting arena because of the large potential for profit as it becomes more and more popular among Cricket enthusiasts everywhere. While bigger crowds have made profit potential higher, it has also made the competition much fiercer. So, to get a competitive edge, here are a few tricks and tips to keep you ahead of the game.

Stay Plugged In

It is of vital importance for any serious Cricket gambler to stay current on the news feed and happenings of the Cricket world. Missing vital information about a player injury, suspension, new training regiment, coaching staff, or trade can make all the difference in resetting the odds.

Often the most passionate lovers of the sport are the most successful gamblers, because they simply know more about the current state of the game. That is why as a Cricket gambler it is your job to stay current on happenings around the globe. Thankfully there are many great places to do just that, such as icc-cricket.com/.

Average First Inning Score

A vital statistic to assess when picking a game winner is to look at the average first inning scores of match up histories. This is because the first inning is often where both teams bring their A-game, as all talent is fresh and ready for action. So performances here are often a good indicator of which team is superior. While gathering data like this may seem intimidating, it is quite easy and done for you by analysts on websites like espncricinfo.com/ci/content/stats/.

Consider the Experts

This is one of the most important Cricket gambling tips for the amateur. Every great person was once a rookie, and learned what they now know from an experienced expert. That is why it is always a good idea to see what the expert analysts are saying about game predictions. While you should not base your decision solely upon expert predictions, they do a great job of helping you gauge and leverage your data to come up with the most likely outcome. One of the best places to get some of these expert predictions is cricketweb.net/predictions/.

When you add all of these techniques together, you vastly increase your chances of success. So good luck out there, and remember, experience is still the greatest teacher of all, so don’t be afraid to fail.