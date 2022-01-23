Cricket betting sites in Indian rupees

Jinny Grint | 12:25am GMT 23 January 2022

It is an indisputable fact that sports betting occupies a special place in India. No major event in the world of sports takes place without the use of online bookmakers. For this reason, so many betting sites offer their services in this country. And Indians have a choice. They can choose platforms with the best conditions.

One of the criteria for a good platform is the presence of a well-developed cricket betting section and an adapted payment system. Moreover, the latter should include various payment methods, fast transactions and support the Indian rupee. We will tell you more about this in our article.

Online Sports Betting

What does sports betting mean for Indians? This is the pastime they can’t do without. Users from this country regularly place bets on a variety of events from football to horse racing for sports. Besides being a great way to have fun, they can earn extra money.

Cricket bets

Cricket occupies a special place in the life of Indians. According to statistics, 80% of all bets are on this sport. Therefore, it is extremely important for a bookmaker in India to provide excellent conditions for cricket.

People place bets on both international matches such as Twenty20, as well as domestic type of IPL. Online platforms should have all major and minor events.

Good sites for cricket betting in Indian rupees

Below we will provide you with a list of the Best Cricket betting sites in India. Their peculiarity is that they all accept the Indian rupee as the main currency. Also, they have a number of advantages over their competitors. They consist of good bonuses, support service, interface, availability of a mobile application, a catalog of events, good reviews, different payment methods, high ratings, and much more.

Casumo; Bettilt; 22bet; Shangri La; Bollybet; 10Cric; Rabona.

For all cricket fans, we encourage you to explore https://plusbet.in/cricket-betting-sites/. On the website you will find information about the best legal cricket betting sites, tips, information on odds and more.

A detailed instruction on how to bet on cricket

Now that you have chosen a website and know how to make a deposit, you can move on to betting. This can be done both through the website and through the app. Follow the instructions:

Open the bookmaker and log in to your account; On the main screen you will find all the most upcoming and popular events. You can choose from them; To go to the cricket section, find the appropriate sport from the list on the left and click on it; Next, select the tournament and match; Study all the conditions, including the types of bets and odds. Make a choice; Specify the amount and confirm the bet.

Payment aspect of the betting sites

Before starting the game, Indians pay special attention to the payment system. There are three main aspects to consider here:

Payment methods;

Players from India want to make deposits and withdrawals only in ways that are convenient for them. The task of the platform is to ensure this. Therefore, on top sites you will always find options such as Skrill, Paceyf, Visa, Paypal, Neteller, MasterCard, cryptocurrency, UPI, and much more.

Fast transactions;

As a rule, deposits are always made instantly. However, with the withdrawal of funds, the situation is exactly the opposite. No one likes to wait for a long time, so it is important for the platform to ensure a quick transfer of funds from the balance to the player’s account.

Currency;

One of the most important criteria is the presence of the Indian rupee. Making payments in a familiar currency is a guarantee of comfort and convenience. Therefore, we have compiled our top cricket betting sites in India below, taking into account this factor.

How to make a deposit?

If you are ready to make a deposit, then we will tell you how to make it below:

You need to already have an account; Then go to the menu and select “Deposit”; Select the payment method; Specify the payment amount; Enter the payment details; Confirm the payment. The funds will be credited to the account immediately.

Process of withdrawal

If you were lucky enough to win, then you should also know the instructions on how to withdraw funds. Remember that you will not be able to receive your winnings if you have not verified your account. This can be done in the settings. Just provide a passport photo and your photo. Then follow the instructions:

Open the bookmaker’s website and log in to your account; Next, go to the menu and select “Withdrawal”; Select the payment method. As a rule, it should coincide with the deposit option; Specify the amount and details; Confirm the payment. The funds will be credited to the game balance depending on which payment option you have chosen. On average, it takes from an hour to a day.ж

FAQ

What should a decent online bookmaker’s payment system look like?

First of all, the payment system should be adapted to the country where the bookmaker is used. That is, all the popular payment methods and currency must be present. As well as fast transactions.

Which sites are best suited for cricket betting and support the Indian Rupee?

We advise you to choose a platform from the following options: Casumo, 22bet, Bettilt, Rabona, 10Cric, Bollybet, and Shangri La.

How to make a deposit in an online platform in India?

To do this, log in to your account, go to the menu, and then click on “Deposit”. Specify the payment method, amount and details. Confirm the payment.

How to withdraw funds quickly from an online bookmaker?

Complete account verification. Go to the menu, and then click on the “Withdrawal” button. Select the payment method, specify the amount and details. Confirm the payment.