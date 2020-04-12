Countdown to the Greatest Cricket Players of all Time

Cricket Web Team | 12:00am BST 12 April 2020

The game of cricket started way back in the 16th century, somewhere in Southern England. Over the years, it has grown in popularity, becoming one of the biggest games in England, Australia, Pakistan, India, West Indies, and South Africa, and other parts of Asia and Africa.

It has produced a host of legendary players who will be remembered far across the cricket world for their contribution on the pitch. Today, we feature 5 of the greatest cricketers of all time, including names the new generation of cricket fans have only read about in news channels.

#5. Viv Richards – West Indies

Viv Richards was a phenomenon in the 1970s and 80s, emerging as a top batsman averaging a strike rate of 90.2, at a time when the strike rate for most batsmen was between 60 and 70. The swashbuckling right-hander held the record for the fastest 100 off 56 balls in Tests until Brendon McCullum broke it in 2015. That was a whopping 40 years holding a record.

Viv Richards led West Indies to their famous world cup win against England in 1979, where he made an unbeaten 138 off 157 balls in the final match.

#4. Brian Lara – West Indies

The elegant left-hander will be remembered as one of the toughest cricketers to ball to, but he could also play pace and spin amazingly well. His remarkable 400 against England in 2004 remains the highest individual score in Tests to this day.

Lara had managed 375 in 1994, again against England, which is third in the highest individual score charts. His consistent displays for his country and clubs earned him many applauds from the cricket world.

#3. Ricky Ponting – Australia

Ricky Ponting is undoubtedly Australia’s greatest match-winner with the bat. When Australia posted a remarkable 359-2 in the 2003 world cup final against India, Ponting had 140 (128) on his own.

Ponting ranks as the second-highest run-getter in both world cups and Tests behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, as well as the third-highest in ODIs.

#2. Sachin Tendulkar – India

Since making his debut as a 16-year old against Pakistan, the sky was always the limit for Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘god of cricket’. He amassed the most runs in both Tests and ODIs, scoring 100 centuries internationally, which is 29 more than second-placed Rick Ponting.

Tendulkar also leads in the number of runs in world cups, 2,278 in total, at an unrivaled average of 56.95. He is known beyond his native India as the man who made most people fall in love with cricket.

#1. Donald Bradman – Australia

Donald Bradman is arguably the greatest batsman of all time. His incredible Tests average of 99.94, which is 38.07 ahead of his closest challenger Adam Vorges is a record that might take decades to be broken if it ever will.

Bradman’s ability to play long innings was second to none. He managed more than 12,200 scores and scored 6 consecutive centuries in the 1937/38 season. He holds the record for most runs in a Test series where he scored 974 runs from 7 innings, at an average of 139.14 in 1930 Ashes.