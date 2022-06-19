Brilliant England blitz most runs record

Belinda Wood | 4:45am BST 19 June 2022

It’s safe to say that, following England’s dramatic day five victory over New Zealand at Trent Bridge recently, their ODI series against the Netherlands was somewhat of an afterthought. Fans were still reeling from Jonny Bairstow’s blistering 136 that sealed a second consecutive win over the Kiwis, which secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead. That was until the One-Day side hopped over the English Channel to Amsterdam. Jos Buttler – perhaps the world’s finest limited-overs cricket – isn’t one to be overshadowed. Online sites such as oddschecker, who provide betting and free offers on cricket, had made England the favourites to secure a comfortable win over the Dutch. Still, no one could have anticipated the fashion in which they would secure the victory.

It didn’t look as though England would have it all their way early doors, especially after Shane Snater clean bowled opener Jason Roy with the eighth ball of the innings.

But this new England side under the tutelage of Brendan McCullum is made of sterner stuff. Fellow opener Phil Salt made just his fourth appearance in a One-Day International, but the Netherlands’ bowling to the sword slapped 122 runs off 93 balls. He was supported by Dawid Malan. The Yorkshire batsman had recently fallen out of favour with the Test selectors; however, he threw his name back into contention with a spellbinding 125.

Record Setters

By the time Buttler arrived at the crease, his team was already well in control at 223/2 off just 29 overs and finding the boundary easily. By the time he left, England had beaten their own record for the highest number of runs scored in a 50-over inning.

Buttler, fresh off topping the IPL scoring charts as his Rajasthan Royals reached the final, smashed a jaw-dropping 14 sixes and seven fours on his way to an unbeaten 162 off of 70 balls. He reached a century off just 47 balls which means he now holds first, second and third place for the fastest century by an Englishman in ODi’s.

By the time he and Liam Livingstone – who also blasted 66 runs off only 22 balls – had finished the innings, England had racked up a mammoth score of 498/4. It’s the highest total ever scored in this version of the game, beating the record they set against Australia back in 2018. And just as Buttler holds the top three spots on his list, England now has the top three highest scores achieved in 50-over cricket. And the worrying thing for the rest of the world is that McCullum’s reign has only just started.