Betway’s Betting Partner Deal with West Indies Cricket

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am BST 29 March 2020

Betway is no stranger when it comes to sponsorship deals with prestigious sports teams and events. In 2014, the betting giant landed a two and a half-year deal to serve as a sponsor of the West Ham United Football Club. Two years ago, the company also sealed sponsorship deals with the Cricket West Indies, Betway’s first sponsorship in the sport.

The premier online casino operator did well from this deal thanks to the branding on all CWI matches, its website and all its social media channels till the end of the 2019 cricket season.

Anthony Werkman, Betway CEO said of the sponsorship that they are, “delighted to have partnered with Cricket West Indies – a passionate and world-renowned nation – as we make our first steps into the world of cricket.” He also added that the company is committed to partnering with a broad range of sports, and guaranteed that the partnership with CWI is going to be a fruitful one.

Currently included in Premier League Darts for its lineup of sponsors Betway Casino. Premier League Darts is a darts tournament in the United Kingdom. The well-known operator also has had sponsorship connections with a variety of horse racing events like the Cheltenham Festival’s Queen Mother Champion Chase and the popular Carl Froch and George Groves boxing match in 2014.

About Betway Casino

Betway is an online casino operator which was established in 2006. The site offers excellent variety when it comes to online casino games from video slots, jackpots, video poker and even live casinos and virtual table games. The brand features a great range of games from popular software developers Microgaming and Evolution Gaming.

The company is registered by the UK Gambling Commission and holds gaming licenses in other regulated countries like Italy, Germany, Denmark and Spain. The company also presents a certification from eCOGRA which is proof of Betway’s fair play in terms of their products.

To further protect the gaming habits of their customers, the company also works in conjunction with organizations like Gambleaware.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

Welcome bonuses offered by Betway are usually flexible—this means beginners can withdraw their cash balance anytime even if they have paid for the bonus funds due to not meeting wagering requirements or other reasons.

Welcome bonuses for countries like the United Kingdom are Flexi Bonuses. This is the name given by the company to any bonus credited to the player’s balance. This system provides players with the freedom to part with their bonus funds and withdraw their cash balance anytime they wish without being bound to the bonus’ wagering requirements.

New customers are offered a 100% matched bonus of up to $200 depending on their initial deposit. For example, if you made a $50 deposit, you will acquire a $50 bonus.

To qualify for the welcome bonus, you need to check the box “I wish to receive the Welcome Bonus and accept the Terms and Conditions,” during registration.

Remember that the offer is only valid 7 days or a week after registering your account.

The casino also offers promotions like Slots and Live Rewards Club, No Biting Allowed (which is for live games and slots) plus various others which come up every so often. Do visit the website occasionally for the latest in promos.

Betway Loyalty Program

To further encourage customers to endorse their games, players are also provided with lots of incentives for being returning players. The company offers loyalty rewards programs where customers get to earn loyalty points which, when they build enough of those points, can be transformed into cash in their gaming accounts.

To earn points for the loyalty program the fastest way possible, you should play slots, American roulette and parlour games. The casino operator also presents a six-tier loyalty program wherein each player is registered as soon as they complete signing up for a gaming account.

The levels for the six-tier loyalty club are the following:

Blue

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Prive

When customers go up in level depending on the play, they get to possess bigger, more enjoyable rewards.

Betway Casino Games

Betway provides an extensive range of slot machines, made available by one of the finest game developers in the world today, Microgaming. Popular slots from the operator include 5-reel ones like Thunderstruck 2 and Immortal Romance.

There are also branded slots available for movie buffs; check out Batman: The Dark Night, Hitman and The Lord of the Rings.

For those who want to test their luck, customers can play Betway’s available progressive jackpot slots which range from traditional 3-reel slots, 5-reel and Mega Spin types. Discover and have fun with games like Major Millions, Mega Moolah, Cash Splash and a lot more.

Apart from a wonderful collection of slots, the company also offers a nice variety of roulette games from American, French to European classics. Blackjack is also a major draw from classic gambling fans—enjoy the likes of Super Fun 21 and Vegas Strip.

Table games come in handy if you want variety. Baccarat, table poker and dice games offer endless fun and winnings for regular customers.

Betway’s Downloadable Software

Playing casino games, the standard online way is not enough for Betway. The company offers downloadable software for free which presents an even wider array of games compared to their instant-play version. Look for the software’s download link at the bottom of the site’s page.

The software version offers the same quality of games as Betway’s instant-play version. The games are listed within categories so they’re easy to hunt for. There’s also an option for players to check their favourite titles for easier access in the future.

Live Casino

Betway’s Live Casino LobbyLive games offer loads of varieties from poker, baccarat, roulette and the like. The live baccarat game brought by Evolution gaming has excellent live streaming quality and presents an exciting atmosphere for online players.

You will also discover two traditional baccarat options, five Speed Baccarat tables, a No Commission Baccarat version plus Squeeze or Control Squeeze options. Eager to high-roll it? then you can go ahead and try the Prive table and the Dragon Tiger.

Betting ranges for the live casino begin at a dollar and can go up to $15,000.

Betway Mobile Casino

The company guarantees all their customers are accommodated, whether they’re desktop users or utilize other devices. The casino app works on both iOS and Android operating systems while the app itself is available in relevant app stores.

Betway also made an instant version of the mobile site that users can access easily by going to the official homepage using their mobile devices and signing up. While the collection for the mobile version is a bit smaller compared to the standard online version, mobile players are sufficiently accommodated with an enjoyable list of slot titles, table games plus high-definition graphics thanks to Microgaming.

For further assistance with the mobile interface, Betway ensures that users are instantly accommodated by a support team straight from the mobile interface.

Betway’s Banking Options for Deposits and Withdrawals

The online casino operator, to pull in more customers has made available a good number of banking options meant for deposits and withdrawals. Popular options include VISA, MasterCard, PayPal, Neteller and Rapid Transfer.

The payment times for Betway are as follows:

Debit/credit cards– 3 to 5 days

Bank transfers – 3 to 7 days

E-wallets – 24 to 48 hours

When requesting withdrawals, the method that customers select to deposit funds into their account is also the method used to apply for withdrawals.

Keep in mind that different withdrawal methods present differing processing times as well. The company makes sure that their customers receive their withdrawals promptly when possible.

Customers do need to remember though that specific factors beyond the company’s control can take place sometimes. For instance, the minimum waiting periods enforced by banks could lead to short delays in receiving the money.

How to Request a Withdrawal

Here are the steps you need to take to withdraw your funds from your Betway gaming account.

Log in to your gaming account

Go to the Bank section

Choose Withdrawal button

Choose the method you want to use for the procedure

Follow instructions on the screen for a withdrawal request

The withdrawal will be accommodated following a minimum waiting period of 24 hours. For withdrawals requested during the holidays, Fridays or the weekends, expect to wait up to 72 hours. You can withdraw all your funds or choose to leave some of it so you can play again without making another deposit.

Licensing and Security

One of the best things about Betway is their aim to provide a safe, secure environment for their players with fair play. Betway makes sure these priorities are accomplished with help from valid gambling organizations.

The casino operator presents an authentic license from the UK Gambling Commission and this enables the company to provide their services in the United Kingdom. Betway makes sure to follow strict standards to keep their license and are subject to the organization’s strict regulation as well.

Other licenses that Betway holds is a certification issued by Malta Gaming Authority. The license acquired from this valid gaming agency allows the company to operate in other areas.

For fair play, the company is administered by eCOGRA, an international, independent testing organization. Their RNG (random number generator) is evaluated by eCOGRA to guarantee the fairness and reliability of the games. The company also assesses RTP (Return to Player) and presents monthly payout reports to confirm the amounts reimbursed to players all over different game groups.

The safety and privacy of their customers are protected as well, thanks to the use of SSL (secure sockets layer) protocol. This means all banking details, communication, transaction and customers’ private information are encrypted and cannot be captured by third parties.

Betway’s 128-bit SSL is accredited by Rapid SSL, a well-known, dependable provider of online security. The website of the casino operator is also evaluated regularly and inspected for possible security risks to keep their customers safe.

Responsible Gambling

The company has made a Responsible Gambling Page available to make online betting a nontoxic, enjoyable pastime for their customers.

Customers can take a self-assessment test where they get to answer several questions made to determine possible problematic gambling behaviours. The site has also made plenty of organizations and charities listed, complete with contact details, who can give professional help and advice to customers experiencing gambling issues. These organizations include Gamblers Anonymous, GambleAware and GamCare.

To make their customers maintain control of their gambling R & R, Betway provides lots of tools that customers can use freely anytime they need it. One example is the option for customers to set deposit limits—players can choose to fix a daily, weekly or monthly deposit limit so they won’t feel tempted to spend more funds outside the amount they allotted within the provided time.

Users can also choose an option to give gaming a rest—you can activate a break for a day, a week or a fixed number of months. With this option, players won’t be able to access their account during the specified period. Players can also choose to fix a more permanent term between 6 months to 5 years.

When it comes to sports sponsors Betway Casino makes sure to participate and help teams and the specific sport to gain more prominence in addition to educating more avid sports fans about it.

They are more than just one of the hottest online casino operators around, Betway is also passionate when it comes to the world of sports. Also, with regards to gameplay, winnings, the choice of games and their selection of software developers, Betway does very well to keep their customers happy and inclined to return.

Apart from a well-designed site, great bonuses and incentives, the site also guarantees fair play with all games and a secure, safe environment for their customers. Try out the wide variety of games the company offers today, and have a good time with them!