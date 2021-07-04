Best cricket betting sites in India | Review of operators with rates in INR

George Sport Web | 12:00am BST 04 July 2021

If you don’t know how to determine the best cricket betting sites in India, use our ranking. It was compiled by experts at cricketbettingguru.com who selected bookmakers based on many criteria – reliability, generosity of bonuses, cricket betting options, availability of mobile apps. The list includes only the best BKs that guarantee fast payouts.

Betway

Bookmaker with an audience of over 1,800,000 people has recently entered the Asian market. It uses reliable software from renowned developer OpenBet, offering downloadable software for mobile devices. Betway has several undeniable advantages:

A welcome bonus of up to 2,500 INR;

A wide selection of cricket events;

Low margin on popular games (no more than 6-7%);

The ability to open an account in Indian rupees;

Excellent choice of matches in live mode;

Licenses from Malta, Spain, England, Belgium and Ireland.

Official website Betway translated into 12 languages, including Hindi. In the “Line” and “LIVE” available bets on 35 sports. There are also sections with additional entertainment – casino and live casino.

Parimatch

Parimatch’s audience numbers several million players worldwide. The international bookmaker company focuses on Indian users, as evidenced by:

Detailed cricket match listings;

Financial transactions in Indian rupees;

Live betting on Indian Premier League;

Welcome Bonus up to 12,000 INR.

You can make bets both on the operator’s website and through a mobile app for Android and iOS.

Bet365

The international operator’s website supports 22 languages, and you can make a game account in 20 currencies around the world. Bet365 rewards for installing mobile software and first deposit by offering a bonus of up to 2,000 rupees. Bet365 stands out from its competitors:

Convenient ways to deposit and withdraw money;

Free broadcast games on the website;

A wide selection of cricket leagues and tournaments;

Support casino with thousands of games.

In pre-match, the average margin is 4-6% and in play, it’s 7-9%. Minimum bets start at 15 INR and reach almost 223,000 INR.

Bettors have the Cash Out option available, which allows them to calculate bets before the game results are determined. The sum of early payout depends on the current odds, which are influenced by the changes in the balance of power during the match.

888Sport

This is one of the most famous betting companies in the world, which has been providing services to players from India for a long time. It operates under license, so you can bet legally and not worry about the safety of your gaming account.

The main advantages of 888Sport:

Low margin (about 5-7%);

Support for popular payment systems in India;

Application with a wide variety of options;

Professional work tech support;

Licensed by the Gibraltar Gaming Commission;

The possibility of live cricket betting.

The bookmaker offers a huge selection of cricket matches, including betting on one-day competitions. You can bet on the outcome of the event, double odds, toss, first innings, totals, head-to-head, and athlete statistics.

Betmaster

The operator is focused on users from Asia, Africa, South America and Europe. Its website is available in 25 languages, including Hindi. Players from India appreciate Betmaster for:

The ability to bet in INR;

Coverage of most cricket events;

A state-of-the-art app for Android and iOS;

Quick and hassle-free withdrawal of winnings.

The bookmaker rewards newcomers for making deposits by offering 100% for sports betting or casino games – up to INR 13,000 and INR 17,000 respectively.

Betwinner

The website of the young BK, launched in 2018, is available in 58 languages. It offers excellent conditions for Indian players:

A wide line in pre-match and in-play;

Dozens of payment services at the till;

Mutual settlements in local currency;

High odds;

100% on first deposit;

25% weekly cashback;

Lotteries, TV games, poker, sweepstakes.

If you want to not just cheer for your favorite teams but also get paid for correct predictions, sign up only at the best cricket betting sites in India!