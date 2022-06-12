Benefits for Cricket Lovers in a New 1xBit Tournament

Braiden Blake | 6:48am BST 12 June 2022

The summer promises to be eventful in terms of cricket matches: fans can enjoy Vitality T20 Blast 2022 from May to July, as well as ODIs within the 2022 International Cricket Season.

As Cricket teams chase after the title and fans revel in the suspense that follows suit, it is vital to take time and join the Benefit Season on 1xBit, where anyone can win many prizes in BTC.

How to Join the Season Benefit Season

The new tournament, starting on June 3, 2022, is a huge reward event on 1xBit, the crypto betting site. You should begin your lucky streak as there are rewards for betting on any cricket matches during the ongoing Benefit Season tournament.

If you are interested in earning prizes from the tournament, then you can quickly start by logging into your 1xBit account or creating a new account if you are new to the platform. As a member, you can join the tournament by accessing your dashboard and visiting the tournament page, where you are expected to click on the “Take part” button and place bets on any cricket matches until July 18, 2022. The results of the tournament will be displayed the next day.

You do not have to limit your betting options to a single event because the Benefit Season supports stakes on any cricket matches available on 1xBit.

There are multiple avenues to leave your mark on the tournament and come out swinging. Thus, one of the tips to keep handy is that players with the longest streak of winning bets will win awesome prizes. The above is true because the more you bet, the higher your chances of winning.

Here are the Benefit Season’s Prizes

The available slots show that anyone can be among the potential 10 winners who hold the top 10 longest streaks of bets.

These 10 winners will have access to 55 mBTC. The different prizes for each individual will see the player with the highest streak of bets receives 10 mBTC. Others can still earn up to 9 mBTC and other amounts at the end of the challenge.

Benefits of Using 1xBit

There are many benefits synonyms to using 1xBit by punters.

The betting platform went overboard to discard the traditional banking system and employed cryptocurrency in online betting.

With the absence of traditional banking, your data is even more protected through blockchain and a simple registration process that requires only an email address.

You can also enjoy a platform that offers fast payouts and zero transactions. In addition to all this, 1xBit surpassed its competitors to become the only crypto betting platform with over 40 cryptocurrencies. There is still another extensive list of staking options like sports, live-betting, Esportsbook, etc., found on the online sportsbook.

The famous welcome bonus on 1xBit is a chance to get up to 7 BTC for your first four deposits on the website.

With the Benefit Season, you can join the pool of prizes to pick rewards and enjoy more benefits as the tournament rages on.