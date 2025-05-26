An Interview with Lance Gibbs, Part 8

Pratham Chhabria | 1:27pm BST 26 May 2025

Part 8

Pratham: Another final tour that you made to a different place – the subcontinent in ’74-’75.

Lance Gibbs: India.

Pratham: Yeah.

Pratham: I was earlier talking about the spin “quartet”- you outbowled them there in that series.

They had success as well, but you did a pretty good job to trump that.

Pratham: This was also the last series that Tiger Pataudi, the Nawab…

Lance Gibbs: He died.

Pratham: Yes, sadly.‘74-’75 was the last series he captained.

Pratham: You’d seen him play on his very first tour (India tour to Caribbean in ‘61-’62 where

Gibbs took 8 for 6) till now. What did you make of him as a person & captain?

Lance Gibbs: He was a nice fella, real nice.

Lance Gibbs: He was a super captain. You know, you could always tell what he was going to do.

I could tell what he’s going to do.

Pratham: I’ve heard he would gamble a lot in terms of selection?

Lance Gibbs: I’ve never really gone into the selection of opposition teams and things.

Pratham: Fair enough. Were you guys friends?

Lance Gibbs: Yeah. My wife stayed at his house as a guest.

Pratham: Your final Test tour and series in general was in Australia in ’75-’76.

Pratham: When I hear about people speaking about it from the West Indian camp, they often

mention that it had a very lasting influence on the psyche of West Indian cricket to some extent.

Pratham: The argument is that being in that cauldron of an environment and losing in the

manner the West Indies did (5-1 loss) did really spark the trend and push towards a different

pace dominant approach from the West Indian team on a whole.

Pratham: Pardon me, but there’s an anecdote from Ian Chappell about the tour that I always did

want to ask you about.

Lance Gibbs: What was it?

Pratham: He said that Jeff Thomson was bowling to you and you approached him (Ian

Chappell).

Pratham: And you told him -“I’ve got a wife and kid at home, please make sure that he doesn’t

blow my head off.”

Lance Gibbs: Hahahaha!

Pratham: Do you remember Jeff Thomson?

Lance Gibbs: Yeah, yeah, yeah!

Pratham: Was he the quickest bowler you ever saw?

Lance Gibbs: One of them.

Lance Gibbs: (On the quote) Man, listen – when you are batting at number 11, and you go out

there, all the fellas are trying to get an extra wicket (chuckles).

Pratham: All ramping up (their pace).

Lance Gibbs: Hahahaha!

Pratham: There is one moment I was gonna ask you about.

Pratham: 31st January, 1976. This is your final Test match on that Australian tour. Ian Redpath,

bowled Gibbs, caught Holding.

Pratham: Number 308. This is the leading wicket that you take to go past Fred Trueman as the

leading wicket taker in the world.

Pratham: So now we’ve reached the Mount Everest of bowling if you want to put it that way.

Pratham: Do you have any memory of what was going in your mind when you were almost there

and when you got there?

Lance Gibbs: Not really, not really.

Lance Gibbs: I play cricket hard to the end, you know. To end, I play hard. When walking off the

field, it’s a different thing.

Pratham: There was a discussion I heard of having a benefit match versus India for you in ‘76

when they toured. Like giving you a final game there. And that idea was not proceeded with?

Lance Gibbs: I’m not aware of that at all.

Pratham: Oh, okay.

Pratham: After you retired, did you think about coaching any of the spin bowlers that were

coming up in the Caribbean?

Lance Gibbs: No.

Lance Gibbs: You see, you would know the bowlers as they come on into the Test side. And to

pull them aside and start looking after them alone…it’s a different thing.

Pratham: After you retired, you went into the shipping business? Is that correct?

Lance Gibbs: Mmhhmm.

Pratham: And so what made you interested in that?

Lance Gibbs: I was in shipping before I became a cricketer.

Pratham: I see. So you just went back to…

Lance Gibbs: Something that I like.

Pratham: Fair enough. And what was your motivation for shifting to Miami?

Lance Gibbs: That’s where the shipping was all about. Major commercial vessels.

Lance Gibbs: If you know a guy in Miami – you want to ship something, you’ll get in touch with

Lance Gibbs. Cause you know him.

Pratham: What was your involvement in setting up the Broward County Cricket Stadium that we

see in Lauderhill? My understanding is that you were involved in that to a degree.

Lance Gibbs: Getting the ground right.

Pratham: So you oversaw the pitch preparation…

Lance Gibbs: Getting good wickets…cause you know, you’re given a ground. And you’ve got

wickets on the ground but they are not well prepared and stuff. I helped along the line.

Pratham: Do you go sometimes to watch matches?

Lance Gibbs: Yeah, yeah – I go there steady!

Pratham: You’ve been married to your wife Joy for 50 years now. At your wedding in ‘63, the late

Sir Clyde Walcott was your best man.

Pratham: What kind of a role has your wife played during your career? And what kind of role has

Clive played as a source of support? I know he retired earlier – 1960 was his last game.

Pratham: But what sort of role have both played in supporting your career?

Lance Gibbs: Whatever advice you could want.

Lance Gibbs: My wife knows all the cricketer’s names and different things and that. So I didn’t

have to worry – look at that.

Lance Gibbs: I could have said what happened in so so so so, and she would know!

Pratham: She has an encyclopedic kind of memory…okay!

Pratham: So just a couple of final questions.

Pratham: You played three one international games at the end of your career. And one of them,

the last of them actually, was a game against Sri Lanka in the first ever Cricket World Cup in ’75.

Pratham: What did you make of the format at the time? Did you feel you needed to bowl a little

bit differently compared to Test cricket in ODIs?

Lance Gibbs: No, I bowled the same way. Whoever I gotta bowl against, I gotta look to get him

out.

Pratham: What’s the most valuable thing you’ve gotten from your playing days?

Lance Gibbs: Meeting nice people.

Pratham: And that’s what’s continued to help you along the way.

Lance Gibbs: Yeah, yeah.

Pratham: And what’s one thing you miss the most about your playing days?

Lance Gibbs: This week, for example. I won’t be going out. I’ll stay in the house all day.

Pratham: I see. So you miss that ability to…

Lance Gibbs: Go out and…help others and that kind of thing.

Pratham: If there’s one thing that you could say to the youth today who are interested in playing

the game, what would it be?

Lance Gibbs: If you’re going to play a game, you gotta play it hard. You gotta play in the best

possible manner and behavior you can give. And be nice to people. That’s it!

Pratham: Alrighty. Well, that was it, Mr. Gibbs.

Pratham: I really thank you for the time that you’ve taken out to sit with me and chat about your

career…your life…it’s been a pleasure.

Lance Gibbs: All the best!

Pratham: Appreciate it!

