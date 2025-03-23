A look at the top sportsbook promos for Cricket fans

Alex Isabel | 12:00am GMT 23 March 2025

Tracing its roots to England, cricket has grown from strength to strength and has become a popular mainstream sport across the globe. The sport has evolved into new formats over the years, attracting a new generation of players and bettors from different countries. Sports bookmakers have also responded to the growing demand for the sport, offering innovative cricket betting markets and lucrative promotions to encourage bettors to place bets.

But with dozens of cricket betting sites promising their customers different bonuses, which sportsbook promos are worth the hype?

This article reviews sportsbook promos valid for 2025 for anyone looking to bet on local and international cricket leagues like the IPL or the Big Bash League.

FanDuel

FanDuel is among the most popular sportsbooks in the US, with a wide variety of cricket betting options. This leading sports betting platform allows you to bet on major cricket fixtures across the world, from the Indian Premier League to the Big Bash League.

New cricket punters at FanDuel can claim a $200 welcome bonus and special boosts when betting on different cricket matches. You also don’t need any promo code to claim the FanDuel welcome bonus, but you need a minimum deposit of $10 to redeem the offer.

DraftKings

With a minimalist dashboard that makes browsing different sports and betting markets seamless, DraftKings is a trustworthy cricket betting platform. While the platform started as a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) site, the platform has expanded to feature a wide range of sports betting markets, including cricket.

DraftKings allows new users to claim up to $200 in the welcome bonus, but you need to deposit and bet at least $5. The bonus is awarded instantly after your first bet, and you don’t need any promo code to redeem the offer. Returning players also benefit from other promotional offers.

Ceasars sportsbook

When looking for solid live betting odds for major cricket tournaments, Ceasars should be at the top of your list. This legal sports betting platform comes with a user-friendly interface and an advanced security protocol that protects your information like Fort Knox.

New cricket punters at Ceasar can claim up to $150 in free bets, but you need to deposit at least $10 within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for the promotion. Fortunately, you don’t need a promotion code to redeem this offer.

BetMGM

Boasting a clean and uncluttered design that makes it incredibly smooth to navigate, BetMGM is among the most accessible sports betting platforms in the US. The company launched its operations in 1987, and they have grown into a world-class sportsbook over the decades, with plenty of sports betting markets.

BetMGM has also been known for huge bonuses and promotions since expanding its operations in 2018. This bookmaker gives new players the chance to claim up to $1500 in bonus bets, and you can claim this lucrative bonus using the promo code STYVIP. You will receive this bonus offer after your first deposit of at least $10, but the bonus funds expire after 30 days.