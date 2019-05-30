5 Best Batsmen to Watch in Cricket World Cup 2019

James Nixon | 2:45pm BST 30 May 2019

Feisty Warner:

Controversial opener David Warner, 32, is back on the international scene, alongside Steve Smith, once a year-long suspension for his role during a ball-tampering adventure story that destroyed Australian cricket. English crowds are fast to cue the belligerent left-hander of his fall from grace however that would spur him on to bigger heights. Warner established the attributes that created him such a devastating presence at the crease haven’t low-beam as he topped the batting charts — 692 runs in 12 matches — in the Indian Premier League, wherever he formed an unlikely alliance with England´s Jonny Bairstow.

Virat Kholi:

Indisputably the best batsman in the 2019 cricket world cup, Virat Kohli includes a strong case to be considered the best of all-time in ODIs. His statistics alone are staggering: 10,843 runs in 227 matches at a median of virtually 60, a strike-rate in way over 90 and 41 hundred. a youngster when India prevailed on home soil eight years ago, Kohli was firmly in theshadow of Sachin Tendulkar. currently the 30-year-old is shouldering the expectation of quite a billion Indian fans however, with 14 centuries in his last 39 ODIs, is for certain to be savouring the challenge.

Fakhar Zaman:

Fakhar zaman, 29, was a key player in Pakistan´s rise from no-hopers to shock victors within the Champions Trophy in England 2 years past once the left-hander was a man of the match in the final when a century against India. Fakhar zaman became only the sixth batsman to record an ODI double century once he smashed 210 not out against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo last year and averages quite 50. He once more showed what he’s capable of throughout the recent ODI series against England and, alongside babar Azam, will be counted on to deliver.

Chris Gayle:

Self-proclaimed “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle reminded bowlers they have every reason to worry him, smashing 424 runs for the West Indies within the recent one-day series against England that complete 2-2. The 39-year-old declared his intention to retire from one-day internationals after the world Cup however he has since prevaricated. Gayle is not a top fielder though he quite makes up for it together with his freewheeling and sometimes devastating batting. allow him time to take his task and he can penalise any side.

Freak Butter:

In a star-studded batting line-up that will strike concern into many bowling line-ups, England’s Jos Buttler can betheir most valuable trade goods. a median of quite 40 with a strike-rate approaching 120 paints its own image. Buttler, 28, will destroy attacks and change the course of matches within the blink of an eye fixed and is especiallydevastating towards the tip of an innings. England´s Jofra Archer found himself up against a number of the world´s best batsmen throughout the recent Indian Premier League however he still reckoned his most tough challenge was bowling to Rajasthan Royals teammate Buttler in training. “The best player I visaged was Jos Buttler in the nets,” said Archer.