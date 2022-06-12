13 amazing cricket facts that will blow your mind

Ethan Reyna | 7:00am BST 12 June 2022

It is hard to live in India without being affected by cricket. If we divide the world by two it would happen on the grounds that cricket is the favourite sport for many who enjoy it. During India’s World Cup every year a non-interactive person such as myself could be glued to TV screens. So, there we come with a few interesting cricket facts for cricket lovers and their fans.

1- The first cricket ball was made of wool

Although nobody has been sure what the origins of cricket have been, it seems as though it originated in the hands of shepherds as an easy way to pass the time while protecting a sheep. Our initial observation of cricket is that the cricket balls first came from cotton and the bowlers speed was likely unreachable. Cricket has been mentioned in English history in English since 1597, when in a dispute regarding the possession of land he mentioned the game of “creckkett”. But it was more than ten thousand years before the first official cricket match was started in 1877.

2- Cricket bats are made from white willow

Can crickets ever be manufactured using the same material as the crickets? You can never use old planks of wood for making a cricket ball. Almost all bats found in England are crafted out of willows famous for their light. Specifically, they’re made from white willow also commonly called cricket bat willow. The trees are native to West Asia and Central Asia, and have historically been incorporated as a gun weapon. The lighter wood allows hitters to hit the ball more accurately.

3- The longest cricket match was 14 days long

Can you list the tensest crickets played at a certain time? Cricket can often take a long time in England, with games usually lasting for hours, particularly with regular breaks because the indecisive British weather is a factor. The oldest ever cricket match was played in 1939 during an English v South African game. Forget it, it was just 14 days. And the game had to be declared a draw because the British ship had left to bring the team home. Well you won’t have to wait that long making money from top paying online casino NZ 2022, give it a try.

4- A century is when a batsman scores 100 runs without being bowled out

We will go into a little bit more about cricket. A century means the innings when one batsman runs a hundred runs and never gets hit. That’s extremely difficult for me to accomplish. Alastair Cook is the longest player ever to reach 38. But that’s not the all-time record that is owned by Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar retired in 2013 after 100 years. Tendulkar carries a reputation as the god of cricket.

5- England’s youngest cricketer was just 17 years old

In England the most famous cricketer of all time was Wilfred Rhodes. He appeared for the 58th time and last time on April 12 1930 at age 51. Is this really amazing? This is a fascinating truth about the sport of cricket: Brian Close was England’s youngest cricket player at 17 years. Obviously, that’s way off the record. The youngest cricketer of his generation hasn’t played cricket for over a hundred years.

6- Cricket can still be dangerous

Cricket is a noncontact sport, so injuries and deaths are extremely rare compared with motor sports and boxing, among many other sports. Despite this, there have been tragic events taking place. The first cricketer to die was the 1624 England player Jasper Vinall. Two weeks later, his life was tragically lost. The British player Wilf Slack died in 1989 when he was playing cricket in the Gambians.

7- Only the England cricket team has played more than 1000 test matches

A cricket test match normally lasts five days and has four innings played, an innings is the time when all players take turns to bat to score runs, while the opposition attempts to throw the wickets. The British cricket team has played over 1,000 cricket tests all over the globe. It happened during the 2018 Test against India in Edgbaston. For information on the current England team see below.

8- The phrase “good innings” comes from cricket

Has anyone ever heard of British idioms like “good” innings? What are his innings? It was inspired by cricket. The idiom means someone did a good attempt or had a great duration, which is the result of cricket’s “innings” that enable the player to score a high number of runs. Next time someone uses the phrase “good innings”, remember the roots to cricket and how it originated!

9- 111 is widely considered to be an unlucky score

Probably 111 is enough for the team to achieve. However, most cricket fans viewed this score as unlucky. 111 is similar in appearance to a cricket wicket but some people consider it a terrible indication of something that could change in the future. Obviously, the allegations are never proven, because it doesn’t actually have an evil omen. I think that is a little weird, right?

10- Class meets Longevity

The biggest cricketer of India is Sachin Tendulkar who was 16 when he started playing international cricket. In the same month 23 cricketers from across the globe made their debuts. Chris Cairns was the last person to retire in New Zealand in 2005. Earlier this year Sachin Tendulkar retired. It was a perfect illustration of Sachin Tendulkar’s incredible talent.

11- The greatest Test cricket upset happened in 1952

In 1952 Australia faced South African South Africa at Melbourne in Test cricket. The South Africans looked a little untested and weak to begin with, having only one victory in their last 10 test matches. Although the South Africans were handicapped, the country scored 370 runs and 13 wickets. It may prove to be one of the greatest test cricket upsets ever.

12- Only one player has hit a six from the first ball of a Test match

Test cricket is the most popular international game with only certain clubs reaching “tests status”. The West Indies have never had an Indian batsman hit a six out in a Test game. The West Indies won the game by winning in Bangladesh, obviously but with an incredible force such as Gayle using his bat it was pretty difficult.

13- Playing for two teams

Dirk Nannes is the first Australian cricketer who has also played international cricket. When the player came to the Netherlands it became impressive that Aussie fans were willing to take him to their own team. The honour of being poached by the world’s most renowned players is certainly worth celebrating.

